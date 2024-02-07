Suspect sought in 2021 attempted murders, considered armed and dangerous

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two attempted murders in November 2021.

Yusuf Abdulqadir Ali, 28, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and multiple gun-related offences.

Ali’s charges are in connection to a shooting on Nov. 25, 2021, at a home in the 100 block of Furby Street.

According to police, two men were found at the home with life-threatening gunshots. Both victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but have since been discharged after recovering from their injuries. The suspect fled from the scene.

The major crimes unit investigated, and, after consultation with the Manitoba Prosecution Services, charges against Ali were authorized.

Police have not been able to find Ali and are now asking the public for help.

Ali is described as six-foot-three in height, and weighs about 235 lbs with a medium build.

According to police, he is gang-affiliated and involved in the drug subculture.

Ali is considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.