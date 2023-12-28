Suspect sought in bank robberies in Steinbach, Grunthal: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP is asking for help from the public in finding a suspect in a pair of bank robberies in Grunthal and Steinbach this week.

Kendall Raike, 44, is wanted on two charges of robbery in connection with the two incidents. RCMP said he is believed to be in the Steinbach area but also has connections to Winnipeg.

The first robbery happened on Dec. 27 at approximately 10:30 a.m. in Grunthal. RCMP said a man entered the bank, threatened employees and demanded money, before fleeing the scene.

The second incident happened on Main Street in Steinbach. RCMP said officers responded quickly, but the suspect fled before police arrived.

RCMP said Raike is not to be approached, and anyone with information is asked to call RCMP.