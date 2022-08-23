Suspect stabs himself in the face during shoplifting arrest: police
The Brandon Police Service alleges that a suspect stabbed himself in the face when officers attempted to detain him over the weekend.
The incident began around 2 p.m. on Saturday, when police were called to a Brandon business in the 1000 block of 10th Street for the report of a man shoplifting.
According to police, a staff member at the business tried to confront the suspect, but he pulled out a large knife and threatened the worker. Police said the suspect then left the scene on his bike.
Around 4:30 p.m., an officer saw the suspect in the 2500 block of Victoria Avenue and tried to detain him. However, the suspect ran away.
Police allege as the officer chased after the suspect, the man took out a large knife.
A second officer then came to the scene and told the suspect to drop the knife. Police said the suspect took an “aggressive stance against police,” and stabbed himself in the cheek.
Police said the officers once again told the suspect to drop the knife, but he then stabbed himself in the other cheek.
At this point, one of the officers used a Taser on the suspect, which subdued him, and allowed them to take him into custody.
The 20-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. He was then released back into police custody.
The suspect was scheduled to appear in court for charges of robbery, possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to create team to counter Russian disinformation: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will create a special team dedicated to countering Russian disinformation and propaganda. Canada is also expanding its sanctions list to include 62 more individuals and one Russian military organization in retaliation for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Watch: 40-metre superyacht sinks off Italian coast
The moment a 40-metre superyacht sank off the coast of southern Italy was captured on video.
Ottawa signs EV deal with Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen
The federal government has signed separate agreements with Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz that will see the two German auto manufacturers secure access to Canadian raw materials for batteries in electric vehicles.
Meta reaches US$37.5M settlement of Facebook location tracking lawsuit
Meta Platforms reached a US$37.5 million settlement of a lawsuit accusing the parent of Facebook of violating users' privacy by tracking their movements through their smartphones without permission.
OPINION | How do you know it's the right time to purchase real estate?
Many Canadians are questioning whether or not it's the right time to purchase real estate. Contributor Christopher Liew breaks down the factors to keep in mind if you plan on shopping for real estate in the near future.
'Let's try something new': N.B. premier says Canada's health-care system needs to be reformed
Following a meeting about the country's dire health-care situation, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says the current public system is not working and things need to change for it to improve.
Euro falls below parity with the U.S. dollar. What's the impact?
The euro has fallen below parity with the dollar, diving to its lowest level in 20 years and ending a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency. Here's why the euro's slide is happening and what impact it could have.
Doxxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer leaving Canada due to ongoing threats
The woman at the centre of a swatting incident involving the London Police Service says she is being forced to leave the country due to ongoing harassment and threats to her life.
Regina
-
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
-
'It's devastating': Grasshopper infestation in southwest Sask. impacting crops
Large swaths of grasshoppers have been seen in parts of Saskatchewan this summer, particularly in the southwest where some crops have been negatively impacted.
-
SaskPower reminds producers to watch for overhead lines while harvesting
With many farmers conducting harvest operations around Saskatchewan, SaskPower is reminding producers in the field to pay attention and watch for overhead lines.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. projecting $1.04B surplus amid rising resource revenues
Saskatchewan is projecting a $1.04 billion surplus for 2022-23, with a large bump from non-renewable resource revenues projected.
-
Looking to save some money this back-to-school season? Here are some tips
More than one in three Canadians, or 36.2 per cent, expect to spend more money this year compared with last when it comes to back-to-school shopping, according to a survey released by Caddle in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada.
-
'A happy spirit’: Mother of missing Rosthern teen pleading for safe return
The mother of a missing 15-year-old boy from Rosthern says she is having a hard time keeping it together as family and friends continue search efforts.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario could lose one House of Commons seat
The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario is proposing changes to the current map based on the latest census results, including consolidating the current 10 northern ridings into nine.
-
Fake gun confiscated from man in Sudbury's Donovan area
Sudbury police confiscated a fake gun Monday night after receiving a weapons complaint about a man on Kathleen Street in the Donovan area.
-
North Bay prof with same name as crash victim flooded with condolence messages
A Nipissing University professor wants to clear up the confusion after a woman with the same name from the same northern Ontario city was killed in a car crash last week.
Edmonton
-
'Happy wife, happy life': Decade-old stereotype dispelled by U of A research
A study completed by a researcher at the University of Alberta has found the old saying 'happy wife, happy life' isn’t the key to a happy, healthy relationship.
-
Alberta teen records 2 hole-in-ones in a round in Canmore tournament
A 14-year-old golfer pulled off an unbelievably rare feat as she recorded not one, but two hole-in-ones in a single round during a weekend tournament in Canmore.
-
'Extremely frustrated': Councillors want better green space maintenance next summer
While councillors were initially set to discuss a potential cosmetic pesticides ban in Edmonton, the conversation morphed into concerns about how green spaces in the city are maintained.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman gets eviction notice after landlord tries to raise rent $200 per month
A Toronto tenant fears her landlord is trying to evict her in order to hike the rental fee associated with the unit she lives in.
-
John Tory announces 5-point plan to build homes faster, tackle affordability in Toronto
Toronto mayoral candidate John Tory has released a five-point plan to create more housing and address affordability challenges in the city.
-
Markham man arrested after elderly residents lose nearly $10K in grandparent scam
Durham police have arrested and charged a Markham man after he allegedly scammed elderly residents out of thousands of dollars by pretending to be a family member in crisis.
Calgary
-
Police investigating shooting in Calgary's northeast
Calgary police are investigating after shots were fired in the northeast neighbourhood of Pineridge Monday evening.
-
Danielle Smith says audio recordings leaked on Twitter are 'fake'
Danielle Smith says the calls were a prank from someone pretending to be on her campaign.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More rain for Calgary Tuesday; cooler the remainder of the week
More rain on the way for Calgary Tuesday.
Montreal
-
Female exodus from Quebec's National Assembly: 22 elected women leave politics
Simple coincidence or sign of deep malaise? Numerous women have chosen to say good-bye to the Salon Bleu, and won't run in the upcoming provincial election.
-
Renowned architect Moshe Safdie gifts archive and Habitat 67 condo unit to McGill
Israeli-Canadian architect Moshe Safdie is donating his professional archive to McGill University, including his thesis that led to the Habitat 67 apartment complex in Montreal.
-
Montreal men charged in connection with ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation
Two 19-year-olds from Montreal face charges in connection with an ongoing OPP vehicle theft investigation.
Ottawa
-
Iconic Sir Winston Churchill photograph stolen from Chateau Laurier, replaced with copy
An iconic photograph of Sir Winston Churchill appears to have been stolen from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel and replaced with a copy. The photo of Churchill by Canadian photographer Yousuf Karsh, taken in December 1941 on Parliament Hill, is among the most famous photos ever taken of the British prime minister.
-
Man treated for injuries following early morning assault in Ottawa
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for two men fighting in the 300 block of Freedom Private, off of Smyth Road, at approximately 6:35 a.m.
-
Canada names new chief nursing officer, reinstating role to advise on health crisis
As strains in the health-care system continue to be felt across the country, the federal government has named Leigh Chapman as Canada's chief nursing officer (CNO). Chapman's role will be to represent nurses at the federal level, and to provide strategic advice from a nursing perspective to Health Canada as it faces calls to do more to stem the crisis.
Atlantic
-
'We need to be more transparent': RCMP Commissioner Lucki says police must modernize
Canada's top Mountie has told a public inquiry into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting that the RCMP must become a more transparent organization.
-
P.E.I. reports one new COVID-19-related death, rise in cases and hospitalizations
Prince Edward Island is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in its weekly update.
-
N.S. family doctor of 43 years says the province's doctor shortage is not surprising
A Nova Scotia doctor of 43 years says the province's shortage of family doctors is an issue decades in the making -- made more acute by an aging population.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.
-
Man shot in Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police say one person has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Services issued 25th Code Red of 2022 on Saturday
Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service was in a dire situation on Saturday as ambulances were gridlocked outside the Guelph General Hospital due to offload delays.
Vancouver
-
West Vancouver mayor shares condolences after wedding 'tragically marred' by fatal crash
West Vancouver's mayor shared her condolences after a tragic crash at a wedding killed two and injured several more people over the weekend.
-
Fatal stabbing in Mission not believed to be connected to gang conflict: homicide team
Homicide investigators were called to Mission Monday afternoon after a man died from stab wounds.
-
Man in critical condition after serious assault in Surrey
Surrey Mounties are investigating a serious assault they say left a man with critical injuries early Monday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay police investigate string of residential break-ins
Police in Oak Bay, B.C., are investigating a string of residential break-ins over the weekend. The first incident was reported around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2100-block of Granite Street. Investigators say a man entered a residence through an unlocked back door and stole approximately $8,000 worth of electronic equipment and silverware.
-
Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning covering eastern Vancouver Island this week. The weather office says temperatures could reach close to 30 C in and around Duncan, B.C., and Nanaimo, B.C., while overnight lows of 16 C are predicted.
-
Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while in Vancouver, OPCC report says
The B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner (OPCC) has found that a Victoria police officer committed discreditable conduct while off-duty during a trip to Vancouver in 2018. The discreditable conduct involved a sexual encounter between the officer and an acquaintance where the consent of the encounter was questionable.