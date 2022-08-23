Suspect stabs himself in the face during shoplifting arrest: police

The Brandon Police Service alleges that a suspect stabbed himself in the face when officers attempted to detain him over the weekend.

The incident began around 2 p.m. on Saturday, when police were called to a Brandon business in the 1000 block of 10th Street for the report of a man shoplifting.

According to police, a staff member at the business tried to confront the suspect, but he pulled out a large knife and threatened the worker. Police said the suspect then left the scene on his bike.

Around 4:30 p.m., an officer saw the suspect in the 2500 block of Victoria Avenue and tried to detain him. However, the suspect ran away.

Police allege as the officer chased after the suspect, the man took out a large knife.

A second officer then came to the scene and told the suspect to drop the knife. Police said the suspect took an “aggressive stance against police,” and stabbed himself in the cheek.

Police said the officers once again told the suspect to drop the knife, but he then stabbed himself in the other cheek.

At this point, one of the officers used a Taser on the suspect, which subdued him, and allowed them to take him into custody.

The 20-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital and treated for non life-threatening injuries. He was then released back into police custody.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in court for charges of robbery, possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.