Update: Police said an armed and barricaded incident in St. James has ended safely and one person has been taken into custody.

Earlier: Winnipeg police said officers are dealing with an “armed and barricaded incident” at a residence in the 300 block of Brooklyn Street near Ness Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

Ness is closed to traffic at Berry Street and police are asking people to avoid the area.

As of 12:50 p.m., police told a CTV reporter at the scene that the situation is "winding down."

Earlier in the hour, police spokesperson Const. Rob Carver spoke with members of the media at the scene.

“We got here at about 10:35 this morning, based on a 911 call,” said Carver, who wouldn’t discuss the nature of the call but said police had cleared the area around the standoff.

“We’re making sure there are no pedestrians out on the street. Everyone who is outside of the immediate danger zone is being directed to shelter in place, meaning stay in their houses, not to get out.”

Police on Brooklyn Street Wednesday afternoon.

Carver said motorists and cyclists are also being redirected.

“We just gotta keep everybody out of the danger zone.”

Carver said homes closest to the one involved had been evacuated and those with mobility issues who could not leave were told to stay in “the interior of the house or the basement.”

(Daniel Timmerman/CTV News).

Police said one suspect is involved and police have reason to believe he is armed with a firearm.

“And that changes the dynamic,” he said.

ARV on way to armed and barricaded incident on Brooklyn St. pic.twitter.com/Uir3sNuPJ5 — Jeff Keele (@jeffkeelectv) July 31, 2019