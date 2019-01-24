

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man is facing a number of charges after police say he tried to evade them by ramming into their cars.

On the morning of Jan. 20, an SUV, that was left running, was taken from the 600 block of Centennial Street.

Then a few days later, on Jan. 24, police spotted the car in the Main Street and Royal Avenue area with two people inside.

Police said they followed the car to the Salter Street and Jefferson Avenue area, and tried to stop it using a number of cruisers.

Officers allege that in an attempt to escape, the suspect began to ram the stolen car into the police vehicles.

As the driver reportedly continued to slam into the cruisers, police tried to get the two people out of the stolen SUV.

Police eventually removed the two men from the car, and they were taken into custody.

There are currently no damage estimates.

Jordan Malcolm Desjarlais, 23, has been charged with a slew of offences including dangerous operation of a conveyance and resist a peace officer. He was also processed on four outstanding arrest warrants. He is in custody.

A 39-year-old man was arrested for possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and processed on an outstanding arrest warrant. He was released on a promise to appear.