WINNIPEG -- A suspect tried to hit a Brandon police officer with a stolen whiskey bottle during an arrest Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue shortly after 1 p.m. Officers said a man had walked out of the business with a bottle of liquor and officers found him nearby.

When they tried to arrest the suspect, he allegedly tried to strike an officer with the stolen bottle. The officer was able to gain control of the suspect and arrest him, according to police. The officer wasn’t hurt during the altercation.

Police said the suspect also had a hatchet on him at the time of the arrest.

A 43-year-old man was arrested and lodged at the Brandon Correctional Centre. Police said he was expected in court Wednesday on charges of assaulting a peace officer, resisting arrest, theft under $5,000, and possessing a weapon.

None of the charges have been tested in court.