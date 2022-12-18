Suspect turned himself into Brandon police because he was cold

The cold Manitoba weather helped the Brandon Police Service make an arrest in a break and enter this weekend.

In a Sunday news release, police said that a man was dropped off by his friends at the Brandon landfill site. Police allege his intention was to break in and take laptops from the electronics pile.

Officers said the suspect’s plan fell apart when his friends never came back to pick him up.

Police allege the man then broke into the recycling depot office and called police to turn himself in because he was getting cold.

A 39-year-old man from Brandon has been charged with break and enter with the intent to commit theft. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in February 2023.