

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said a man turned himself less than two hours after a woman was hit by a vehicle in the 1500 block of Portage Avenue.

Police were called to the stretch of Portage – at the Route 90 overpass – at around 11:25 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman in her 30s who had been seriously hurt.

She was taken to hospital in critical condition, and later upgraded to stable.

Police believe she was hit by an eastbound vehicle after stepping on the road.

At around 1:10 a.m. Thursday, officers who were in the area of Garry Street and St. Mary Avenue were flagged down by a man who turned himself in.

Police arrested the alleged driver and said a vehicle believed to be involved was found in south Winnipeg in the Fairfield Park area.

Investigators with the police traffic division are looking for witnesses of the crash and ask anyone with information that could help to call 204-986-7085 or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.