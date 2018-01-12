

CTV Winnipeg





UPDATE: A suspect has turned himself in to Winnipeg police. Justin Peter Karpluk, 20, of West St. Paul, has been charged with aggravated assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.

---

Winnipeg police said they continue to search for a suspect after an altercation sent a 63-year-old man to hospital.

Police said shortly before midnight on January 6 in the area of the Centennial Concert Hall the victim was assaulted after attending a show.

Officers said as the man was attempting to get into a silver SUV a white Mercedes Benz was also attempting to merge through traffic. A male then exited the Mercedes and assaulted the victim by punching him in the upper body.

A spokesperson for police confirmed the victim sustained a serious face injury.

Police said a family member took the victim to hospital in stable condition. He has since been released and awaiting surgery.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the major crimes unit. Anyone with information that may assist officers is asked to contact police at 204-986-6219.