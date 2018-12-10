Winnipeg police have issued another warrant with additional charges, including assault, forcible confinement and sexual assault, against a suspect also wanted in connection with a violent home invasion.

Police issued their initial plea for information about the whereabouts of the suspect on Dec. 10, two days after a home invasion in the 3000 block of Sinclair Street.

On Dec. 8, a man forced himself into a residence, pointed a gun at two women and threatened them before taking off.

“This is a very dangerous individual,” said Const. Jay Murray, Winnipeg Police Service, on Dec. 10. “And we’re really counting on the public here to give us a hand and help us locate him.”

Police said the suspect, Roy Christopher Brandson, 36, is believed to be in the area of Lundar, Eriksdale or Winnipeg, and RCMP are assisting with efforts to find him. They also said he should not be approached.

On Tuesday, Dec. 18, police said he was facing additional charges, which also includes overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, in connection with incidents that took place between June 1 and Sept. 30 involving one of the women.

In connection with the home invasion on Sinclair Street Dec. 8, Brandson faces a list of charges, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and multiple weapons offences.

Brandson is described as being five-foot-10, 160 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and eyes. He may be in possession of a white 2002 Ford F250 extended cab truck, licence plate FSY 839, police said.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact 911. Other tips can be shared with investigators in the major crime unit at 204-986-6219 or via Crime Stoppers.