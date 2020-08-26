WINNIPEG -- A suspected thief disguised in a white jumpsuit and a mask walked into a credit union in Landmark, Man., Wednesday morning and allegedly walked out with stolen cash.

“At about 10 o’clock a lone male entered our branch,” Ken Rempel CEO of Niverville Credit Union told CTV News.

Rempel said the man targeted a Niverville Credit Union in Landmark, Man.

Rempel said he handed a note to the bank employees demanding money, though it's not clear if he was armed.

“Our employees handled it very well as things unfolded. They were cool and calm,” said Rempel. “He left very quickly, I’m very proud of our team.”

Rempel said no customers were in the branch at the time.

“The main thing is no one got hurt,” said Rempel, adding the last time one of the branches was robbed was in 1998.

“Niverville Credit Union has been in business for 70 years and we’ve had two previous robberies,” said Rempel. “It is a rare occurrence.”

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba RCMP for more information.