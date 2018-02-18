

CTV Winnipeg





Two suspects are in Brandon police custody after allegedly trying to skip out on paying their cab fare.

BPS said around 10:30 p.m. Saturday they received a report from a taxi driver that a fare had failed to pay and ran into a hotel in the 3000 block of Victoria Avenue.

Officers found two suspects in a hotel room with the help of hotel security.

Police said a 23-year-old man from Carberry was arrested and found to be in possession of brass knuckles. He was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was also arrested. Police said a warrant was also out for her arrest.

Brandon police said both suspects were excepted to appear in court Sunday morning.