

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP are searching for four men alleged to be connected to an assault against a 24-year-old man.

It happened in the community that includes Chemawawin Cree Nation and Easterville.

Police said at around 11 a.m. on Sunday March 11 they were told the seriously injured man was being taken to a nursing station. His injuries weren’t life threatening.

Investigators believe four men assaulted the man at his residence and damaged property there before taking off.

Police said the men are facing a number of charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and break and enter.

RCMP believe the suspects, all from Easterville, Mitchell Howard Ledoux, 29, Steven Shane Klyne, 27, Shawn Eric Umpherville, 26, and Nathan Walter Umpherville, 20, fled to Winnipeg.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chemawawin RCMP at 204-329-2004 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.