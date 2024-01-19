WINNIPEG
Suspects jumped off balcony during drug search of Winnipeg apartment: WPS

A police search of a downtown Winnipeg apartment led to the seizure of $70,000 dollars in cocaine, thousands more in cash and a loaded Glock handgun.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says its guns and gang unit began a drug investigation in November 2023 that led officers to a suite in the 300 block of Hargrave Street.

On Thursday, officers carried out a search warrant of the suite and an associated vehicle.

Officers say during the search, multiple people were spotted, with three suspects attempting to flee from the balcony onto the top level of the building’s parkade.

Officers chased them, and the suspects were safely taken into custody shortly after.

A search turned up over 2,100 grams of cocaine valued at about $70,000, 633 grams of a cutting agent, about $5,000 in Canadian currency, a loaded 9mm Glock handgun with an extended magazine, 21 rounds of 9mm ammunition and contaminated scales.

Five people were arrested and face a slew of drug and weapon-related offences.

Three of the suspects were detained into custody, and two others were released.

