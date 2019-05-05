

CTV Winnipeg





The RCMP in Dauphin says it believes two suspects wanted in connection to a homicide in Gilbert Plains, Man. Saturday are on the run from police.

They say the suspects have tried to steal vehicles to get away from the area.

The RCMP says it has called in additional resources to help locate and safely arrest the suspects.

Police say on Saturday officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 9:40 p.m., and found a 36-year-old man suffering from injuries.

They say the victim received immediate medical attention but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police say the suspects are believed to be travelling together. The first suspect is a man, approximately 40 years old, with a medium build and is about five feet 11 inches tall, with brown hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black prescription glasses. The second suspect is a female with brown hair.

The RCMP says the suspects are concidred dangerous and should not be approached.

Police are asking anyone in the Gilbert Plains and Dauphin area with information to call 204-622-5020.

Gilbert Plains is located about 350 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.