WINNIPEG -- A pair of suspects attacked a beer vendor employee with bear spray during a robbery in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Wednesday night.

Around 9:45 p.m., Manitoba RCMP officers responded to a report of a robbery at a beer vendor on Saskatchewan Avenue.

Mounties said a male and female went into the business and tried to buy something, but were not allowed to make the purchase because they didn’t have ID.

Police said the two suspects left the beer vendor, but came back shortly after, and jumped over the counter. Officers allege the two people physically assaulted an employee and sprayed him with bear spray before leaving with two 12-packs of an alcoholic drink.

RCMP officers have been able to get surveillance footage and are asking anyone who recognizes the two suspects to call 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Mounties continue to investigate the incident.