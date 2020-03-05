Suspicious package deemed not a threat: police
Published Thursday, March 5, 2020 11:28AM CST Last Updated Thursday, March 5, 2020 12:34PM CST
Winnipeg police were on scene after reports of a suspicious package in the 1700 block of Dublin Avenue Thursday morning. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/ CTV News)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have cleared the scene in the St. James area where there were reports of a suspicious package.
Police said Thursday officers examined the package and it was determined not to be a threat.
Police were called to the 1700 block of Dublin Avenue just before 11 a.m.
Officers had closed down several roads in the area for about an hour, but they have since been re-opened.
Police said no further information is expected to be released.
-- with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen
