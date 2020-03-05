WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have cleared the scene in the St. James area where there were reports of a suspicious package.

Police said Thursday officers examined the package and it was determined not to be a threat.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Dublin Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Officers had closed down several roads in the area for about an hour, but they have since been re-opened.

Police said no further information is expected to be released.

-- with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen