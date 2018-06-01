

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s legislative assembly passed the majority of the Pallister government’s spring legislative agenda on Thursday, including the Sustainable Watershed Act.

“Manitobans elected our government with an eye on ensuring value for money on major projects, on making life easier through tax breaks that would put more money on their kitchen table and on strengthening public safety,” said government house leader Cliff Cullen in a news release.

Some of the legislative changes include:

- Passing the Sustainable Watershed Act, which is a strategy for watershed management;

- Increasing protections for whistleblowers in the provincial public sector and allowing municipalities to adopt the same standards for municipal workers;

- Expanding safety measures after the legalization of cannabis;

- Rebuilding accountability by making sure employment contracts and severance payments for political staff are public;

- Enhancing choices for parental leave and extending leave provisions for people caring for critically ill family members;

- Cutting down on red tape by consolidating the heavy truck licensing system and allowing municipalities to set speed limits on municipal roads.

Cullen said the government will continue to debate the province’s 2018 budget and bills for regulating night hunting and forced unionization.