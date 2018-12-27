Featured
SUV crash with ambulance on Hwy. 16 leaves woman dead
The RCMP in Neepawa as well a forensic reconstructionist are investigating. (File image)
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018
RCMP believe poor conditions on the road played a part in a two-vehicle collision that left one woman dead and three others in hospital Thursday morning.
Around 5:20 a.m. police received a report of a crash on Highway 16, between Gladstone and Neepawa in Manitoba.
The Mounties said they believe an SUV was travelling west when it collided with an ambulance that was travelling east.
A 36-year-old woman from Winnipeg, the only person inside the SUV, died at the scene.
The three occupants of the ambulance, who include a 37-year-old male driver, a 37-year-old female passenger and a patient, remain in hospital.
The RCMP in Neepawa as well a forensic reconstructionist are investigating.