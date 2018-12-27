

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP believe poor conditions on the road played a part in a two-vehicle collision that left one woman dead and three others in hospital Thursday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m. police received a report of a crash on Highway 16, between Gladstone and Neepawa in Manitoba.

The Mounties said they believe an SUV was travelling west when it collided with an ambulance that was travelling east.

A 36-year-old woman from Winnipeg, the only person inside the SUV, died at the scene.

The three occupants of the ambulance, who include a 37-year-old male driver, a 37-year-old female passenger and a patient, remain in hospital.

The RCMP in Neepawa as well a forensic reconstructionist are investigating.