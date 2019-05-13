

CTV Winnipeg





Three people were brought to the hospital Monday morning following a collision in central Winnipeg.

Police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. at Notre Dame Avenue and Adelaide Street.

Two people went to hospital in stable condition, while one was sent in unstable condition.

The crash caused an SUV to flip onto its roof, and the front end of a truck was also damaged.

Winnipeg police were helped direct traffic and a tow truck was brought in to clear the scene.

Notre Dame has been closed from Adelaide to Donald Streets, but it has since reopened.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.