Fate stepped in Friday night for a Winnipeg business owner.

Leandro Silva said he decided to close his store early because of the cold, and the fact that it's the last Friday before New Year’s Eve.

He said went out for dinner, and then received a phone call.

An SUV had crashed through the front door of his Osborne Street store, Unistop Solutions Centre, in the 500 block of Osborne.

It happened around 7 p.m.

Silva said the driver and the other passenger in the vehicle appeared to be okay.

He said he has insurance, but his store could be closed for three to four months while repairs are made.

No word yet on what led to the crash or if any charges will be laid.