Svechnikov scores winner, Jets beat Habs 4-2 for second straight road win
Evgeny Svechnikov's third-period goal lifted the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Monday night.
Morgan Barron had a goal and an assist while Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg (35-28-11). Adam Lowry added an empty-netter, and Dylan Samberg recorded two assists.
Starting on back-to-back games, Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves.
Josh Anderson notched his 100th career goal for Montreal (20-42-11) and Joel Armia scored against his former team.
Samuel Montembeault kept the Canadiens in the game with 31 saves, 15 in the second period alone.
After a scoreless first period, the Canadiens got on the board 29 seconds after the intermission. Armia backhanded the puck out of mid-air and past Hellebuyck for his sixth goal of the season
Winnipeg responded when Nikolaj Ehlers made a backwards pass for Barron, who levelled the score with a wrist shot.
The Jets found the go-ahead marker at 4:00 of the second period when Stastny scored on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle.
Anderson deflected Jeff Petry's shot from the point to tie the game 2-2 at 6:19 of the third period.
The Jets drove the length of the ice and stars Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor combined with Svechnikov for the visitors' game-winning goal. Lowry added the empty-netter, clinching Winnipeg's back-to-back road wins.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2022.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's not the end': The children who survived the brutality in Bucha
Ukrainian families, including those with small children, are coming to grips with the devastation that occurred in Bucha.
Czechs giving free shooting lessons to local Ukrainians
At least 130 men and women have so far undergone free-of-charge weapons training for Ukrainians living in the Czech Republic who want to learn how to fight
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Families search for loved ones in Ukrainian village of Borodyanka
Family members are waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones after a number of civilian targets were hit by Russian forces in the village of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv.
Major blizzard coming to Manitoba that could be the worst in decades: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is warning of a major storm coming to southern Manitoba this week that has the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.
5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
As provinces ask people to manage COVID-19 risks, experts say the public has less data
The public is being asked to take a bigger role in managing their risk with COVID-19, but information from health authorities is less available than before, experts say.
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
Ontario's top doctor issues 'strong recommendation' to continue mask use amid sixth COVID-19 wave
Ontarians should continue to wear masks in all public indoor settings and the plan for the further removal of the mask mandate later this month is being 'actively reviewed' amid a sixth wave of COVID-19
Mariupol mayor says Russian siege has killed more than 10K civilians
Corpses are now 'carpeted through the streets' of Mariupol after Russian troops killed more than 10,000 civilians over the past six weeks in their unsuccessful fight to capture the strategic southern port, the mayor said, while Western powers warned a convoy was on the move for a suspected Russian assault in Ukraine's east.
Regina
-
Major spring blizzard that could be worst in decades set to hit southeastern Sask.: Environment Canada
A major spring blizzard with the potential to be the worst seen in decades is set to hit southeastern Saskatchewan and parts of southern Manitoba mid-week, according to Environment Canada.
-
Sask. expands COVID-19 vaccine booster program to offer 4th doses to residents aged 70+
Saskatchewan is expanding its booster shot program to offer fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses to more at-risk residents.
-
Witness alleges Dillon Whitehawk shot two men to 'move up' street gang ranks
A crown witness alleged Dillon Ricky Whitehawk shot two men from the passenger side of a vehicle on separate occasions, during testimony in court Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon sinkhole swallows car
A Saskatoon driver uncovered a sinkhole Monday in the Holliston neighbourhood when she drove through what appeared to be a puddle.
-
Saskatoon ER doc says city's hospitals 'above 100% capacity'
A Saskatoon emergency physician says hospitals are under intense strain.
-
30-year-old Warman woman killed in crash
A 30-year-old Warman woman is dead after a crash involving an erratically driving SUV, according to police.
Northern Ontario
-
Commercial driver from Quebec charged in triple fatal Hwy. 11 crash
A 67-year-old man from Quebec is facing two dangerous operation charges after the commercial vehicle he was driving crashed into a passenger vehicle killing one occupant and sending another to hospital, police say.
-
Timmins emergency crews respond to a crash landing at the airport
Timmins emergency crews responded to a crash landing at the Timmins Victor M Power Airport on Monday afternoon.
-
North Bay parents upset about safe consumption site's proposed location
A consideration to put a safe consumption site near two schools and a retirement home on Chippewa Street is outraging parents in North Bay.
Edmonton
-
'Tear these houses down': Residents get some action on Edmonton's 'problem properties'
Edmonton city councillors want to explore options to hike taxes on "problem properties" and even seize and demolish buildings where taxes have been unpaid.
-
'A political football': Concern over Alberta's premier pushing U.S.-style views on school curriculum
A professor studying social studies education in Alberta is concerned that American-style rhetoric about curriculum is creeping into what the premier is saying.
-
Edmonton moves forward on decriminalizing 'simple personal possession' of drugs
Edmonton city councillors took a big step Monday in the movement to decriminalize illegal drug possession, an attempt to "reduce drug poisoning injuries and deaths."
Toronto
-
Ontario couple who didn't buy insurance denied refund after getting COVID-19
An Ontario couple who didn't buy travel insurance said they were disappointed to learn they won't get a refund for their beach vacation after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
The TTC is investigating after a streetcar slammed into a stopped car in downtown Toronto
In a video of the incident uploaded to YouTube, a TTC streetcar can be seen failing to slow down and rear-ending a white car, which in turn, hits the car in front of it.
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Calgary
-
Men convicted in Barbados shooting of Calgary man sentenced to 31 years in prison
Two men have been sentenced to 31 years in prison, in Barbados, for the shooting of a Calgary man.
-
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra under police investigation, steps down from police commission
The Calgary Police Service (CPS) confirms it is aware of an incident between Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra and a member of the public and an investigation was passed along to law enforcement in Edmonton.
-
Mounties and Calgary police corral runaway driver of stolen F-150
A driver of a stolen F-150 pickup truck tried to make a run for it when confronted by both police and RCMP officers Monday, in a futile escape effort that ended up with police boxing him in at a Mahogany intersection.
Montreal
-
CAQ clinches upset in Longueuil's Marie-Victorin riding, a PQ stronghold
Monday marks byelection day in the provincial electoral riding of Marie-Victorin, on the South Shore. With the vast majority of polls counted, the CAQ had a win locked down, with about four points over the PQ in a riding that has often swung PQ.
-
Montreal police investigating after students allege sexual assaults at high school
Students at a Montreal-area high school who say they were sexually assaulted allegedly by the same male student are accusing the school's administration of failing to take the situation seriously.
-
An Ontario boy got hit in the face with a puck at an NHL game. Then he got an 'unforgettable' surprise
An Ontario boy took a puck to the face during his first NHL game in Toronto on Saturday. What happened next, he called an 'unforgettable' surprise.
Ottawa
-
Treasury Board president: 'Hybrid work is here to stay'
The federal government is looking at converting some downtown Ottawa office buildings into housing as thousands of public servants continue to work from home, the president of the Treasury Board said Monday.
-
High-profile Ottawa lawyer Lawrence Greenspon hired to defend 'Freedom Convoy’ leader Tamara Lich
A high-profile criminal defence lawyer in Ottawa has been hired to defend one of the leading figures of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
-
Ontario expands PCR testing and treatments for COVID-19. This is who's eligible
The Ontario government is making antiviral treatments and PCR testing for COVID-19 more widely available as the province grapples with an increase in infections and hospitalizations.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: N.S. firefighters take aim at RCMP's handling of their ordeal
Convinced there was a killer outside the firehall where he worked, Nova Scotia firefighter Darrell Currie recalled Monday how he was overcome by a deep sense of dread as he hid behind a stack of metal chairs with two other men.
-
RCMP officer killed in Nova Scotia's mass shooting died in exchange of gunfire
An RCMP officer who was killed in Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting was racing to support another officer when the fatal encounter with the gunman occurred near a highway interchange.
-
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers return to work
Unvaccinated New Brunswick health-care workers returned to work Monday, after being put on unpaid leave late last year.
Kitchener
-
1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday
There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.
-
'Exhausted all options': St. Marys navigates impact of overnight ER closure
For the third night in a row, the emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital closed at 6 p.m. on Monday.
-
Vancouver
-
5 hospitalized, dozens displaced after fire tears through Vancouver building housing vulnerable residents
Five people were hospitalized and dozens more were displaced after a fire tore through a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Monday, damaging much-needed units of low-income housing.
-
Resident group calls for more consultation on First Nations plans for Jericho site
A group of residents in West Point Grey is calling for the city and three local First Nations to hit the reset button on plans for a new community on the site of the Jericho Lands.
-
‘Safety concerns’ prompt Canada Post to suspend service to Vancouver neighbourhood
Mail delivery on two blocks of East Hastings Street in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside has been suspended over “health and safety” concerns raised by Canada Post employees, the corporation confirmed.
Vancouver Island
-
'Heavy snowfall': Weather warning issued for East Vancouver Island
Environment Canada is warning of "heavy snowfall" for areas of East Vancouver Island Tuesday, particularly around Campbell River.
-
'We need to do even more, even faster': Trudeau highlights new electric-vehicle infrastructure during Victoria visit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he wants to make it easier for more Canadians to drive electric vehicles and he isn't ruling out nuclear power as a cleaner source of energy.
-
Parks Canada imposes dog ban on popular beach near Tofino, B.C.
Parks Canada says the ban is intended to protect migrating shorebirds during a critical time in their migration cycle.