Swan River RCMP investigating fatal house fire

RCMP in Swan River are investigating a house fire in Bowsman, Man. that left a 51-year-old man dead.

At 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mounties responded to a report of a fire at a home on 4th Avenue in the community. When RCMP arrived, heavy smoke was seen coming from the home, and family members said the homeowner may still be inside.

Firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire and the homeowner was located. He was removed from the home and pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP said no other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Swan River RCMP are being assisted by the Office of the Fire Commissioner, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and RCMP Forensic Identification Services.