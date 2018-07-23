In light of a number of water-related tragedies this summer in Manitoba, the Lifesaving Society Manitoba is trying to raise awareness about three key skills it says everyone should master to avoid drowning.

It's called the ‘Swim to Survive Standard.’

Monday volunteers with the society simulated a drowning and demonstrated the three skills to CTV News at St. Malo Provincial Park.

Volunteer Jon Sorokowski simulated the drowning. He considers himself an experienced swimmer and is a lifeguard, but admits even he was caught by surprise venturing beyond the roped swimming area.

"There were weeds right away. My feet were getting caught up in them, but it certainly I can see how someone would panic if they were a strong swimmer," Sorokowski said.

Water smart coordinator Christopher Love said knowing the standard could save a person’s life.

"If people can do those three things they can survive an expected fall into the water, if they fell off a dock, a boat, a river bank or anything like that,” said Love.

Roll in deep water. Rolling and following bubbles will help you find the surface. Tread water for 1 minute which allows the swimmer to calm down, look around and find the safest direction to go. Be able to swim 50 metres. Most incidents happen within a shorter distance to a place out of the water.

Love said the majority of drownings happen 15 metres or less from a point of safety, like a shore.

He said Manitoba has a higher drowning rate compared to the national average among teens and young adults between the age of 15 and 24 and baby boomers aged 55 to 65.

Volunteers Elliott Yates, 9, and his 11-year old brother Owen, completed the training, but say it can be tough because it the exercises are tiring.

Love said knowing the steps is worth the effort and practice because there are too many water related tragedies.

Love said instruction is available at many pools in Manitoba, and the society teaches it in northern communities. He advises people who are interested, to ask a lifeguard or instructor about it.