Swiping for love: Therapist shares tips for online dating success

A Winnipeg therapist is sharing online dating tips this Valentine’s Day to help members of the Lonely Hearts Club and hopeless romantics alike swipe their way to a life partner.

Therapist Carolyn O. Klassen says online dating has become incredibly common, changing the way singles looking for love connect.

“In decades past, people would go bowling or join a choir even if they didn’t like bowling or singing because it was just a chance to go out and meet people back when there was only two channels and no online streaming,” she said.

Nowadays, downloading an app and sifting through singles’ profiles can be a daunting and vulnerable task, Klassen said.

To set yourself up for success, she recommends being thoughtful when choosing which platform to join and crafting your profile.

She also recommends connecting with a few people to start. It’s important, she says, to take your time and not invest too much into one person so soon.

“Just like if you’re shopping for an article of clothing that’s going to last for years and years, you don’t just put the first one on and go. You try on multiple, and what might be a great jacket might not be the great jacket for you,” she said.

Klassen also recommends being clear with yourself and the other person about what your standards and expectations are.

She also cautions that much can be lost in electronic communication.

“Often people will take just a few text messages and they will hotwire that connection, and they will develop faster than it can organically be built, and you can put so much stock into just a few messages.”

There are safety tips to keep in mind, as well. The therapist says it’s important to listen to your gut, as there are people on these apps waiting to take advantage.

Warning signs to watch for - the other person moving at an unnaturally fast pace and a reluctance to communicate on the phone or by video.

When meeting in person, Klassen says precautions are necessary as well.

Overall, the therapist says online dating can be a way to meaningfully seek out a life partner, and that intention should be applauded.

“It’s a sign of courage and deliberateness to say, ‘This is something that’s important to me and I’m going to pursue it.’”

