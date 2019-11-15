Swoop, a low-fare airline that’s a subsidiary of WestJet, announced on Friday it will soon be offering direct flights from Winnipeg to five new destinations.

“Increased connectivity has the potential to strengthen our economy and is good for our community. With Swoop adding more routes, it shows they are confident in Winnipeg as a place to grow their business,” said president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg Dayna Spiring in a news release.

The airline said beginning this weekend it will offer the following new flights:

- A flight between Winnipeg and Orlando will be offered two times a week, on Tuesday and Friday, beginning on Nov. 15 until April 24, 2020;

- A flight between Winnipeg and Las Vegas will be offered twice a week, on Monday and Friday, beginning on Nov. 15 until April 24, 2020;

- A flight between Winnipeg and Fort Lauderdale will be offered twice a week, on Monday and Saturday, beginning Nov. 16 until April 25, 2020;

- A flight between Winnipeg and Tampa Bay will be offered twice a week, on Thursday and Sunday, beginning Nov. 17 until April 23, 2020; and

- A flight between Winnipeg and Los Cabos, beginning on Nov. 17, will be offered one time a week until Dec. 18 and then two times a week until April 23, 2020. The flights will be offered on Wednesday and Sunday.

Winnipeggers can now book their flights through to April. More information is available on the Swoop website.