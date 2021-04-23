WINNIPEG -- Swoop Airlines announced they are restoring service to the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Starting Sunday, the low-cost carrier will offer flights to and from Abbotsford, BC, and Hamilton, ON.

“Our affordable fares are now available to those travelling for essential reasons,” Shane Workman, Swoop’s head of flight operations said in Friday’s release. “Swoop will be here to support the economic recovery of the region and connect Manitobans to their family and friends when the time comes.”

Flights to Kelowna, BC will commence in late June.