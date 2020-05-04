WINNIPEG -- Thousands of Manitobans were able to secure a camping reservation in the province’s parks when registration opened on Monday, even as the website dealt with technical difficulties.

Staggered reservation for some camps began Monday morning. Winnipeg Beach and Falcon Lake, were available for reservations, while others will begin on Wednesday.

The provincial government said Monday they did encounter technical difficulties at the start of registration.

“There was a glitch in the system early this morning and while the call centre was able to take reservations, the servers needed to be rebooted,” a spokesperson told CTV News.

The province said some users were bumped out of the queue during the reboot, and once the system was back online, it was able to handle the requests.

As of 11 a.m., a total of 9,614 campsite bookings have been made in the province, up from 8,554 last year.

Public health orders remain in effect in Manitoba, and campgrounds are required to follow all requirements.

Groups at campgrounds are currently limited to 10 people or fewer, and provincial parks will implement enhanced cleaning procedures of public showers and washrooms.

Staff will also ensure rules are followed, especially in public areas such as recreation areas and beaches.