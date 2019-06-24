

CTV Winnipeg





The city is warning drivers to steer clear of Tache Avenue Monday.

Northbound and southbound Tache Avenue between La Cathedrale Avenue and Despins Street will be temporarily closed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a special event.

Pedestrians will be able to use the sidewalks.

Drivers should find an alternate route and plan for delays.

For transit information, contact 311 or follow @transitalerts on Twitter.