The city is warning drivers to steer clear of Tache Avenue Monday.

Northbound and southbound Tache Avenue between La Cathedrale Avenue and Despins Street will be temporarily closed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a special event.

Pedestrians will be able to use the sidewalks.

Drivers should find an alternate route and plan for delays.

For transit information, contact 311 or follow @transitalerts on Twitter.