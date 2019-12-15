WINNIPEG -- According to Winnipeg police, a man with a handgun entered a business in the 800 block of Westminster Ave. on Dec. 14.

Police said he demanded cash and cigarettes before assaulting an employee, causing minor injuries.

The tactical support team responded around 5:10 p.m.

A suspect description was not provided.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).