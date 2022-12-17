Take a look inside this massive miniature Christmas village

It's a labour of love, and this year a Winnipeg woman is sharing her holiday display in hopes of spreading Christmas cheer.

Carol Anne Schulz's holiday village has grown in the nearly two decades she has been building the miniature winter wonderland.

Carol Anne Schulz's holiday village. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News Winnipeg)

It all started when her dad bought her a village piece about 20 years ago with a little train going around it.

"That kind of started me off," she told CTV News, adding the village has quite a few additions since then with gifts from her family and a few pieces she's purchased herself.

The multi-level village is complete with lights, sounds and moving parts – including a Christmas carnival complete with a merry-go-round, Ferris wheel and other rides.

Schulz said it takes about two weeks to put it all together each year, but she doesn't do it alone.

"It's kind of a family affair, you could say," she said. "Everybody takes a little piece in trying to help put it all together."

Schulz's husband told CTV News it takes about two days to pack the village up after Christmas along with hundreds of trips up and down the stairs to put it away for the following year.

Schulz hopes her three children will one day want to take home part of the display and keep the tradition going with their own families.