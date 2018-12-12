

CTV Winnipeg





Kimberly-Clark Corp. is recalling one type of U by Kotex tampons after some consumers reported having pieces left inside of them, causing them to require medical attention.

The affected product is the U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency that were manufactured between Oct. 7, 2016 and Oct. 16, 2018, and distributed between Oct. 17, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2018. These tampons can be identified through a lot number on the bottom of the box. To find out the recalled lot numbers, go to the U by Kotex website.

This recall comes after users reported that the tampons, which are sold in Canada and the United States, were unraveling and coming apart when they were taken out. According to an announcement released on the FDA’s website, some consumers needed medical help after pieces were left inside of them. There was a small number of cases where users experienced infections, vaginal irritation, localized vaginal injury, as well as other symptoms.

Anyone who has U by Kotex Sleek Tampons, Regular Absorbency is advised to stop using them at contact Kimberly Clark at 1-888-255-3499.

Users should get medical help if they are experiencing vaginal injury or irritation, urogenital infections, or other symptoms, including hot ashes, abdominal pain, nausea or vomiting.

Stores that sell these tampons have been notified to remove the recalled products and post a notification.