A scary situation on a Winnipeg Transit bus unfolded Wednesday afternoon as police used a Taser on a man who was reported to have been carrying a knife.

Police said they were notified about the passenger by a transit driver at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police declined to give the route number, only saying officers boarded the bus downtown.

They said when officers got on the bus, the male suspect became aggressive.

Police say the decision was made to stun the man using a Taser to prevent him from becoming a danger to themselves or other passengers.

No one was injured.

One man is currently in custody and police say charges are pending.