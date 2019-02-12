

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police have laid drug charges after a suspect fled police and began to remove layers of clothing.

It happened Monday in the area of Burrows Avenue and Salter Street, police said.

The male suspect, along with two females entered a cab and demanded to be taken to various locations throughout the city.

When the driver refused, the male began to yell and hit the protective shield in the cab.

The driver, fearing he was going to be assaulted, flagged down a police car in the area.

When the officer approached the taxi cab, the man took off on foot. While being chased he dropped $140 and began to remove layers of clothing.

Police later located the suspect at a yard in the 400 block of Manitoba Avenue where they used a taser to safely take the man into custody. Police seized 13.4 grams of methamphetamine, worth an estimated $2,010 on the street.

Jason Shawn Miller, 33, has been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking.