Winnipeg police said a 24-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged, alleging paramedics were threatened by a patient armed with a hatchet.

An ambulance was called to deal with a male in medical distress in the 200 block of Vaughn Street Thursday around 7:10 p.m., police said, where the man was picked up and taken to Health Sciences Centre in stable condition.

Const. Rob Carver, Winnipeg Police Service, alleges that’s when the man, “Pulled out a hatchet and threatened the – and raised it in a threatening manner to the paramedics.

“It’s a lethal weapon,” said Carver, estimating the hatchet was around 10-inches long.

Carver said officers who were close to HSC responded and disarmed the man.

“We had to Taser the individual to get it.”

No one was hurt. The 24-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon and possess weapon.

Mark Reshaur, an assistant chief with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, said this type of incident is becoming more common.

“Anecdotally, I can say we are seeing an increase in instance where we are encountering people with weapons, and yes, it’s a very concerning trend,” he said.

“This is very traumatic for our staff and it doesn’t just have an immediate effect, it has a cumulative effect. The effect of encountering these instance over and over again adds up for everybody. And the effect of your colleagues encountering these also has an impact,” Reshaur said.

Reshaursaid it’s their practice to call in a critical incident peer support team to check in and provide ongoing support with first responders who have experienced a traumatic incident.

Carver spoke to how vulnerable paramedics are when they are focussed on caring for the patient.

“We believe the paramedics did everything appropriate. You’ve got a patient – it’s not their job to do a body search to make sure there’s no weapons.

“It must be very scary to be confronted by somebody who would produce this,” Carver said, explaining that the tight confines of the ambulance were also a factor.

Reshaur said paramedics are trained to stay calm.

“We have our staff disengage. If the person’s behaving in a threatening manner, it’s a matter for the police service to deal with,” Reshaur said.

Carver couldn’t say whether or not meth played a role, but said, “We believe that there were intoxicating substances or drugs involved in the initial call, and his demeanour, I don’t know what those were.”