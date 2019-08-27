

Jason Gaidola, CTV News Winnipeg





The Brandon Police Service said it seized meth and multiple weapons, including a Taser, in an investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

Officers said on Monday just before noon, members of the organized crime section conducted a search at a home in the 1000 block of 9th Street, where they said they found five grams of methamphetamine, a Taser and multiple other weapons.

Police said weapons seized includes multiple knives, machetes, and pellet and BB guns.

Police said the resident of the home, a 36-year-old man, was to abide by court ordered conditions to not possess any weapons.

He was arrested and sent to the Brandon Correctional Centre.

Officers said he will appear in court Tuesday on charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking meth, proceeds of crime, possess prohibited weapon, possess weapon dangerous, and breach of recognizance.