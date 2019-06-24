

Jeff Keele, CTV Winnipeg





The Illicit Drug Task Force report is set to be released this week.

Winnipeg’s chief corporate services officer told the city’s safety committee it’s set to be made public mid-to-late week.

Michael Jack said the 30-plus page report will contain data and specific recommendations including a “fair bit” on treatment.

He said the list of recommendations will be finalized Monday, but couldn’t say exactly how many will be in the report. Though he noted there will be over 10 recommendations, but less 50.

In response to the meth crisis the city called for a tri-level task force which was launched in December by all three levels of government.