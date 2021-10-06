Task force to give update on COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba

WINNIPEG -

The medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force will be providing a COVID-19 vaccine update on Wednesday.

Dr. Joss Reimer will be speaking at a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

This news conference comes the day after CTV News Winnipeg obtained a memo saying health-care workers and people who didn’t get an mRNA shot will soon be eligible for a third dose of the vaccine in Manitoba.

According to the memo, the Manitoba government is recommending the third dose become available for health-care workers who have direct contact with patients, residents and clients, including those who work at hospitals, personal care homes, and mental health facilities run by the government.

The memo mentions that health-care workers and Manitobans who received viral vector shots should wait at least six months after their last dose to get their third one one.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 85.2 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 81.2 per cent have received two doses.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.