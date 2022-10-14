Taxes and crime the talking points on the campaign trail Friday

With less than two weeks until Winnipeggers head to the polls, mayoral candidates continue to unveil their plans if they are elected to lead the city.

Glen Murray unveiled two points of his financial plan to "get Winnipeg back on track."

He said he wants a fair share of the tax revenues that Winnipeggers send to all levels of government and he wants to turn budgets into investment strategies.

For part one of the plan, he said the city must retain the wealth it generates.

"The problem cannot be fixed with current revenue, and should not solely be addressed with a Band-Aid approach by raising property taxes. Leadership, new thinking, and a new financial partnership with the Province remove the barriers to sustainable development and economic growth," Murray said in a release.

He wants the city to stop receiving the $121 million operating grant from the province and get one point of Manitoba's seven per cent sales tax assigned to Winnipeg without seeing the tax increase. With the cancellation of the operating grant, he said the net would give Winnipeg around $200 million a year of new growth revenues.

DON WOODSTOCK

Don Woodstock turned his attention to crime in Winnipeg. He said he will provide the revenue the police need to keep the city safe.

"As Mayor, I will restore law & order and give back to the police the power of the Police Act. There will be consequences for breaking the law regardless of who you are," he said in a release.

He wants the province to address wraparound services to help people with drug addictions, mental health issues and more.

He said without the provincial government's help, Winnipeg will not be able to be a safe city.

KEVIN KLEIN

Kevin Klein was also talking about the budget Friday, saying he would implement a zero-based budget process.

This process means the city would only pay money for the services it uses, which in turn would help save money.

"A zero-based budget will allow you to go into the department, find efficiencies and properly allocate funds to what is necessary to meet the needs, values, and expectations of residents who are paying for those services," Klein said Friday.

He said Calgary has been able to save $90 million by doing this budget process, adding he has brought the idea up while he has been on council but hasn't had success.

SHAUN LONEY

Shaun Loney laid out his first 100-day plan if he assumes the role of mayor after Oct. 26.

He said his primary focus is reducing demand on emergency services and improving public safety and wellness.

"We're going to have new relationships with foundations; with the Winnipeg police; with the business community and with non-profits here in the city," Loney said.

He also wants to have conversations with Manitoba Hydro, Efficiency Manitoba and the federal government about making efficiency changes to lower utility bills for Winnipeg residents.