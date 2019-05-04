

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service says a traffic stop on a taxi cab Friday led to the discovery of multiple firearms.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop around 6:00 a.m. on the cab, which had been parked in the area of Salter Street and Mountain Avenue.

The WPS says while officers were speaking to two passengers, they noticed a sawed-off 12 gauge shotgun on the floor of the back seat.

Police say they immediately arrested both passengers and after searching their backpacks also found a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle as well as shotgun ammunition.

Kyle Barden Roulette, 26, and a 22-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are facing several firearms related charges.

Roulette was detained in custody and the woman was released on a promise to appear.