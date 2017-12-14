

CTV Winnipeg





A taxi cab driver in Brandon was assaulted early Thursday morning.

Brandon police said a report came in shortly after midnight that a taxi driver was in need of officer assistance in the 100 block of Princess Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they found the driver bleeding from his forehead. Officers said the investigation found a man had hired the cab and did not have money for the fare. When the driver asked the passenger to leave the cab he became aggressive.

Police said the man broke the window by punching it. The driver then got out of the cab and asked the man to stop before the suspect head butted him.

The taxi cab driver was treated in hospital for his injuries, but has since been released.

Officers allege the 40-year old suspect was highly intoxicated. He has been arrested for assault and causing bodily harm. He is scheduled to appear in court in February.