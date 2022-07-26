Taxi driver cleared in June sexual assault investigation, police still investigating

A cab driver with Unicity Taxi has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a sexual assault complaint was filed in June.

Michelle Hanslip, 32, first shared her account of what happened on Facebook and said she never made it home on June 11 after going out.

She said the last thing she remembered was getting into a cab before falling asleep and then waking up naked several blocks from her house.

She said she was found at around 2 a.m. by someone on Mountain Avenue. The person who found her called police and she told officers that she had been sexually assaulted.

The incident was investigated by Winnipeg police as well as the City of Winnipeg Vehicle for Hire office, which is responsible for Winnipeg taxis.

On Tuesday, Unicity Taxi said police indicated that the cab driver was not involved in the incident, including the sexual assault.

Winnipeg police confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg the driver has been cleared, adding the investigation is ongoing.

"The past few weeks have been difficult, personally for the driver and for everyone at Unicity Taxi," the company said in a statement. "The driver is relieved that the investigation has confirmed that he was not involved in the alleged sexual assault."

The company said it hopes the police investigation finds out what happened that night.

"The vast majority of the nearly five million taxi rides every year in Winnipeg end without incident. When any alleged incident takes place, Unicity Taxi cooperates fully with the authorities."

Unicity said it is committed to a safe environment for both passengers and drivers.

- With files from CTV's Josh Crabb.