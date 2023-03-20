Taxi driver injured during carjacking; two facing charges

Two people are facing robbery charges after a taxi driver was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of McPhillips Street for a report of a taxi driver who had been assaulted. When officers arrived at the scene, they found suspects inside the taxi, with one person in the driver’s seat. Police said the suspects tried to drive away in the vehicle, but were arrested. The cab driver, 26, was found nearby uninjured.

Police said the suspects were being transported in the cab as fares, but became belligerent and aggressive with the driver. The suspects were driven to their requested location, where the driver, fearing for his safety, demanded the passengers leave.

The passengers exited the cab, but pulled the driver out of the front seat while brandishing a “sharp-edged weapon,” and re-entered the car.

The cab driver ran away.

Police said when officers tried to arrest the suspects, one of them physically assaulted both officers and threatened to kill them. The responding officers were not injured.

A 21-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg, are both facing robbery charges. The woman is also facing two counts of assaulting a peace officer and two counts of uttering threats.

The woman was detained in custody while the man was released on an undertaking.