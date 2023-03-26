Taxi driver recovering after early Saturday stabbing: Police

A Winnipeg taxi driver is recovering after being stabbed early Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police say it happened near the 1000 block of McPhillips Avenue around 7:30 a.m., when they received a report of a taxi cab driver being stabbed.

Responding officers found an injured 36-year-old man at the scene and provided emergency medical care. Paramedics arrived soon after, and the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition. He was later released.

A police car that had been searching the area was flagged down by a pair of passersby who told them to go to the 1200 block of Church Avenue. Police found a male suspect in a nearby yard and he was arrested.

Investigators believe the suspect confronted the driver in his parked cab and demanded a ride. Police say the suspect became enraged and threatened to kill the victim before the stabbing.

A 52-year-old Winnipeg man faces charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

All charges must be proven in court.