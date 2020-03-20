WINNIPEG -- Friday marked the last day of classes as students across the province left school for the next three weeks, due to fears of COVID-19.

The students at École Viscount Alexander were given a special send-off by their teachers.

With musical instruments in tow, the teachers serenaded students in the halls with an uplifting song.

"Don’t worry about a thing," the teachers sang. "Cause every little thing is going to be alright."

Don’t worry about a thing, EVA, our caring staff is ready to stay connected. @PembinaTrails pic.twitter.com/P2SIuIlUXO — Viscount Alexander (@ecoleVA) March 20, 2020

A spokesperson for Pembina Tails School Division said the idea was to get students smiling and offer some calm after what has been a long week.

It was only last Thursday that the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Manitoba. Since then the province made the decision to suspend classes in the province for three weeks, starting on March 23.

As the students at École Viscount Alexander waved "au revoir" to their teachers, they were given a hopeful goodbye from the school's staff who told them, "see you in three weeks."

-with files from CTV's Danton Unger