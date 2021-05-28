WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Teachers’ Society (MTS) is calling out the province’s education minister after him, and other members of the Progressive Conservative Party, declined an opportunity to virtually speak with students about proposed education reforms.

According to MTS, students at Windsor Park Collegiate are learning about Bill 64 – The Education Modernization Act. This bill would see changes to Manitoba’s Kindergarten to Grade 12 education system, including replacing the 37 school divisions with 15 regions overseen by a provincial oversight body. It would also remove elected school boards and the role of school trustees.

“It comes down to the teaching of politics and the democratic process within schools and it’s a big part of the social studies and the social science curriculum,” said James Bedford, MTS president.

“Teachers at Windsor Park are doing a great teaching project with their students on Bill 64 and they have extended an invitation to political parties across the province to participate in the study of the legislation, and some specific learning because we’re talking about legislation that impacts students.”

In a statement, Education Minister Cliff Cullen said bringing a partisan political campaign into the classroom is inappropriate.

However, Bedford said there is a distinction between teaching about the political process and bills, as opposed to the partisan process that occurs.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to offer defence of our members who are doing exactly what the curriculum asks of them,” he said.

“It was unfortunate, I think, that the minister made the comments he did and made the interpretation he did. This is really about teachers teaching curriculum, which is what they’re supposed to be doing.”

In a statement, Cullen said: “While we want students to learn about government and its processes, we believe it’s unacceptable to bring partisan speakers in to spread political rhetoric that will not address our strategy and the positive work we are doing with Manitobans to improve our province’s education system.”