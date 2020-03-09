WINNIPEG -- Team Einarson is Team Canada. Last month, Kerri Einarson and her curling team from Manitoba won the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The victory won them the opportunity to represent Canada in the 2020 World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George, B.C.

“We’ve just been kind of relaxing and getting in some practice,” said Kerri Einarson, skip for Team Canada. “Making sure we’re getting our rest to get geared up for this event.”

This was the first national victory for team Einarson – they will also return to next year’s Scotties in Thunder Bay as Team Canada.

Right now they have their sights set on Prince George.

“Take one game at a time,” said Einarson, “I think if we play like we can we’ll definitely be in the hunt for playoffs.”

Einarson and her teammates played on different teams in the 2017-2018 season, the following year they formed a new team together.

“We’re the best we’ve ever been right now,” said Briane Meilleur, lead for Team Canada. “It’s only going to get better as we play together even longer.”

The Women’s World Curling Championship will see teams from China, Germany, and Japan – Team Canada isn’t deterred by the competition.

“We just have to go out and play our game,” said Shannon Birchard, second for Team Canada. “We can’t focus too much on what (other teams) are doing. We just know we got to make our shots, play smart, and hope for the best.”

The tournament starts on March 14, and Team Canada’s first game is at 7 p.m. against Scotland.

“We are just going to embrace it all,” said Einarson. “It’s going to be amazing. Anytime you step on to that ice you’re going to get goosebumps.”