WINNIPEG -- It was a rough outing for Manitoba at the Brier Friday night as Team Gunnlaugson fell to defending Brier Champion Team Canada’s Brad Gushue 12-2.

That leaves Manitoba with slim playoff hopes going into today’s game with a 6-4 record.

The top three teams at the end of pool play today will advance to the playoffs.

The second and third-place teams will meet in a semifinal Sunday afternoon. The winner will face the top seed in the final on Sunday night.

Next up for Team Gunnlaugson is Kevin Koe’s Wild Card 2 team this afternoon at 1:30.

With files from the Canadian Press