Team Gunnlaugson parting ways at the end of the season
Manitoba's Team Gunnlaugson says it will be parting ways at the end of the season.
In a statement posted to Twitter on Monday, the team said this split will allow Winnipeg's Matt Wozniak and Charlottetown's Adam Casey to shift focus to family.
"There aren't many teams who had as much fun as we did travelling and pushing each other every day to get better," the team’s statement said. "And we wish everyone the best moving forward."
Team Gunnlaugson said it will be finishing off with the two final Grand Slam of Curling events.
The team is the latest Canadian curling team to announce it is parting ways at the end of the season.
Mike McEwen, Jennifer Jones, Kevin Koe, and Brad Jacobs all announced in recent weeks that their teams would be splitting up.
