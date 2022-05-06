Team Jennifer Jones play final match together

It’s the end of an era for one of curling’s most decorated teams.

Team Jennifer Jones played its final game together at the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling Champions Cup in Olds, Alberta on Friday afternoon.

The team posted a farewell on Twitter following Friday’s loss.

What a ride it has been.



We're so grateful for the time we've spent together on and off the ice. Thank you to our loyal fans, sponsors and of course our families for supporting us all these years.



Life is about making memories and together we've made so many. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ifdO3XslAs — Team Jennifer Jones (@TeamJJonesCurl) May 6, 2022

The storied career of the Winnipeg rink ended with an 8-5 loss to Sweden’s Anna Hasselborg. The defeat dropped Jones and company to a 1-4 record in round-robin play.

In March, the team --- Jennifer Jones, Dawn McEwen, Jocelyn Peterman, Kaitlyn Lawes, and Lisa Weagle --- announced they would go their separate ways at the end of the curling season.

Jones won Olympic gold in 2014 in Sochi and represented Canada in Beijing this past February.

She’s also a two-time world champion and six-time Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion.

Jones will be sticking around in Manitoba as she is joining forces with Team Mackenzie Zacharias to create a new Team Jones.

Meanwhile, Lawes will become the skip of her own team, which will also be based in Manitoba.